Built in the UK to an Incat Crowther design, a pair of 37-metre passenger ferries, Lady D and Lady A, have been delivered to Mexico’s largest operator Ultramar. The ferries are operating between Cancun and Isla Mujeres primarily, however they are also capable of supporting the Playa del Carmen to Cozumel route ..
Ahead of the upcoming Offshore Week in Work Boat World, I wanted to follow up on some of the stories we have run over the last year, especially those which feature corruption, malfeasance and incompetence. Or all three. Take two: Brazil tries second auction for Vitoria 10000 drillship If at first you don’t succeed, try, ..
Anyone who has spent time sailing around the Mediterranean will be familiar with the sameness of the restaurants and souvenir shops that closely surround its enchanting harbours. Whether you berth in Corsica or Crete, Samos or Sardinia, Delos or Dubrovnik, most of the food in the front row restaurants is boringly ..
Neil Baird has long been a vocal advocate for ferry safety, but the accidents keep happening and the world barely notices. There is a good reason for this, of course, because most of the accidents happen in the Third World far from the television cameras. Perhaps the recent tragedy in Budapest will help bring ferry safety ..
The UK-flagged tanker Stena Impero boarded and detained by Iranian forces in July is reportedly soon to be released, but tensions in the region remains high. The US-led naval coalition, established after the seizure to facilitate protection of merchant vessels, transiting the Strait of Hormuz, from harassment, by fast ..
Happily for the ferry industry, Baird Maritime’s Passenger Vessel Week coincides with a notably positive period in our always-challenging sector of shipping. I feel we have never been in better shape – and that goes for developing as well as developed nations, albeit for somewhat different reasons. In the developed ..
It’s everything passenger vessels this week and next at BairdMaritime.com as we visit all four corners of the globe to bring you the latest news, vessel reviews, ..
The government of the Indian state of West Bengal recently introduced 57 new steel-hulled ferries to serve commuters in Kolkata and other nearby cities. Commencing ..
A cargo ship that went missing in Indonesian waters in August of this year has been found lying at the bottom of the sea near its last reported position, officials in ..