VESSEL REVIEW | Warbaby Fox & JL Cecil Smith – Bermuda Government places new catamaran ferries into service

The Government of Bermuda has taken delivery of two new fast catamaran ferries in a series built by Strategic Marine of Singapore.

Warbaby Fox and JL Cecil Smith were both built to a design developed by One2Three Naval Architects of Australia. Each has all-aluminium construction, a length of 40 metres (130 feet), seating for up to 550 passengers, and designated spaces for wheelchairs.

The vessels also boast modern interiors and panoramic windows to provide passengers with unobstructed views of the coast while underway.

“The ferries have been custom designed and built for an experienced operator being the Department of Marine and Ports Services of Bermuda (DMPS) with the key goals of providing travellers with a comfortable, efficient and reliable service while also having low fuel consumption per passenger mile and minimizing maintenance,” Hans Randklev, General Manager Commercial at Strategic Marine, told Baird Maritime.