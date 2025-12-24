LETTERS | Norwegian shipping company chair states Russian crew not involved in drone activities

Recently, Baird Maritime columnist Hieronymus Bosch reached out to Norway's HAV Shipping to get the company's take on some of its vessels being involved in a number of drone incidents in Europe, as covered in Hieronymus' Offshore Accounts column earlier this week. The following is the response from HAV Shipping Chair Petter Kleppan.

Dear Hieronymus Bosch,

Thank you for the below: I will start with an overview:

First of all; I started the HAV Shipping group in 1999 (100 per cent ownership through my private, small invest company, Primus Invest) based on money I had earned selling the company Business Communication Systems (Oslo) to the technology company TeleS (Berlin) in 1998/1999.

HAV Shipping is the parent in the HAV Shipping Group. There is no independent activity here: only the 100 per cent ownership of three daughter companies:

• HAV Bulk (Oslo) is the shipowning company. Per today HB owns 16 ships (among these HAV Dolphin and HAV Snapper). In addition, HB owns 49 per cent of HAV Kattegat that again owns one ship (HAV Pike). HB has no employees; all required work is handled by the two operational companies.

• HAV Chartering (Oslo) takes care of the operation and chartering (sales) of all vessels owned by HB (previously we have also had external customers but not at the moment). HC charges HB a percentage of the freight income that HC is able to generate.

• HAV Ship Management (Oslo) takes care of the technical management and crewing for its customers. In addition to HB, HSM also has an external European shipowner as a crewing customer. HSM charges its customers a fixed fee per ship per year for technical management and a small fee per provided crew member per month. HSM has a representative office in Kaliningrad/Russia in order to gather crew.

All information about these companies is official and can be found in Norwegian Government archives: www.brreg.no.