VESSEL REVIEW | Champagny & Courchevel – Exmar's new ice-capable LPG/ammonia carriers for global trade

Belgian shipping company Exmar has taken delivery of two new dual-fuel LPG/ammonia carriers in a series from HD Hyundai Mipo in South Korea.

Champagny and Courchevel are the first two units in a planned series of six midsize gas carriers (MGCs). Each ship has an LOA of 190 metres (620 feet), a beam of 30.4 metres (99.7 feet), a draught of 10.6 metres (34.8 feet), a depth of 18.8 metres (61.7 feet), a deadweight of 29,000, and a total cargo capacity of 46,000 cubic metres (10 million gallons).

Their ice-strengthened hulls will allow for limited operation in Atlantic waters just south of the Arctic Circle.