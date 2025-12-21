VESSEL REVIEW | Champagny & Courchevel – Exmar's new ice-capable LPG/ammonia carriers for global trade
Belgian shipping company Exmar has taken delivery of two new dual-fuel LPG/ammonia carriers in a series from HD Hyundai Mipo in South Korea.
Champagny and Courchevel are the first two units in a planned series of six midsize gas carriers (MGCs). Each ship has an LOA of 190 metres (620 feet), a beam of 30.4 metres (99.7 feet), a draught of 10.6 metres (34.8 feet), a depth of 18.8 metres (61.7 feet), a deadweight of 29,000, and a total cargo capacity of 46,000 cubic metres (10 million gallons).
Their ice-strengthened hulls will allow for limited operation in Atlantic waters just south of the Arctic Circle.
Fitted with cargo loss mitigation technology
The LPG and ammonia cargo will be kept in 10 IMO type C insulated tanks. The insulation helps minimise cargo loss due to boil-off, while segregated piping lessens the risk of cross-contamination.
Should boil-off be inevitable, there are onboard reliquefaction plants to capture some of the escaped gas.
Their significant cargo capacities make the MGCs suitable for clean fuels trade across Europe, Asia, and the Americas – including shallow-draught ports along the US Gulf Coast – while their dimensions allow them to call at ports where very large gas carriers are restricted.
Their 18.8-metre depths will meanwhile help maintain stability in moderate sea states prevalent in the North Atlantic and the Mediterranean.
Provisions for methanol propulsion
Each ship is powered by a Hyundai-MAN 9,230kW (12,400hp) dual-fuel engine that can run on diesel, LPG, or ammonia. The two newbuilds are therefore among the first ocean-going ships that are fitted with ammonia dual-fuel engines.
Although the ships have been initially operating on either diesel or LPG, ammonia will be easily integrated in the future thanks to features such as pre-outfitted manifolds.
The main engine on each ship drives a propeller to deliver a service speed of 16 knots and a range of 8,000 nautical miles. The propulsion arrangement also includes 900kW and 1,120kW main generators and a 200kW unit for emergency use; a 1,200kW bow thruster, and two stern azimuthing thrusters.
Each ship is manned by 25 crewmembers who are housed in MLC 2006-compliant single-berth cabins. Other onboard facilities on each ship include a mess and a gym.
Champagny and Courchevel will sail under the French flag and will be operated by Exmar LPG France, Exmar's newly formed gas carrier division. The remaining four vessels in the series will operate entirely on ammonia fuel..
Both newbuilds were constructed in compliance with Bureau Veritas class requirements.