VESSEL REVIEW | Silver Raven – Woods Tours welcomes electric catamaran to River Thames sightseeing fleet

UK-based family-owned tour company Woods Tours has taken delivery of a new sightseeing vessel for operation in the River Thames in London.

The all-electric Silver Raven will be deployed on Woods Tours’ new Tower of London river tour service. Design work on the 39- by 10-metre (130- by 32-foot) vessel was provided by One2Three Naval Architects of Australia while construction took place at Pendennis Shipyard in Cornwall.

The design work complied with Lloyd’s Register and UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency requirements.

“Silver Raven will be the UK’s first fully electric sightseeing vessel, carrying 250 passengers for a 40-minute loop tour of the River Thames,” One2Three told Baird Maritime. “She has a minimalistic aesthetic and contemporary design, boasting large glass windows on her roof and sides to offer panoramic views of the London skyline.”