If you are a regular reader, you know the score. If you are not, welcome, especially if you are working for a Russian-linked dry bulk company in Oslo.

We are running through the Twelve Days of Christmas, from an offshore perspective. On the first day of Christmas my true love gave to me… a partridge in a pear tree, as per the ancient English carol, so that's the hook for a dozen topical features about the offshore industry.

Last week, six geese-a-laying, five gold rings and four calling birds inspired features on the six jackups being a-sold by Noble, five million tons of LNG per year planned for Woodside in Timor-Leste, and a four per cent stock price rise for TotalEnergies as it bought big in Namibia from Galp.

Now we move on through the traditional nine ladies dancing, eight maids-a-milking and seven swans-a-swimming …

Seven students-a-spotting Russian-crewed ships a-droning?

Probably the most famous quote to come out of the Scooby-Doo cartoons is the "Meddling Kids" line, where a defeated and unmasked villain complains that their nefarious plot has been busted by Shaggy, Scooby and the gang of sleuths: "And I would have gotten away with it too, if it weren't for you meddling kids!"

Now the head of the GRU, Russia's military intelligence directorate, is probably muttering similar lines, as seven German journalism students used open-source intelligence and public AIS vessel tracking to link two Russian-crewed cargo vessels in Northern Europe to suspicious drone activity off Germany and the Netherlands.

Maybe he’s not, because unlike the Scooby-Doo gang and their Mystery Machine, the Ukrainian opponents of the GRU use lethal force, and Major General Andrei Vladimirovich Averyanov was reportedly on board the Oman-flagged tanker Qendil when it was hit by an aerial hexacopter drone whilst in ballast in the Mediterranean on Friday.

One might wonder what a senior GRU officer and his colleagues were allegedly doing on board a "dark fleet" tanker, but, as we shall see, the boundaries between civilian Russian-linked vessels and the Kremlin’s campaign of hybrid warfare has become increasingly blurred in recent weeks.