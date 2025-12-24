VESSEL REVIEW | Spirit of Mulgumpin – Catamaran for tours around Australia's Moreton Bay Marine Park
Australian eco-tourism operator the Tour Collective has placed a new sightseeing catamaran vessel into service in the Moreton Bay Marine Park in Queensland.
The 22-metre (72-foot) Spirit of Mulgumpin has been designed to support the unique schedule and operational requirements of the Tour Collective's See Moreton business. Construction was undertaken by Gold Coast City Marina and Shipyard.
Designed to facilitate watersports and other recreational activities
The all-aluminium vessel incorporates a stern swimming platform design to facilitate snorkelling and other water-based recreation among the marine park’s coral reefs and other marine life.
The low-draught vessel is also fitted with a bespoke bow gangway to allow for beach landings at the many islands within the park area without the need for additional tenders.
All decks have meanwhile been laid out to ensure passenger comfort as well as panoramic views.
Spacious open-air passenger areas for enhanced comfort
The main deck features seating for 105 passengers, a large central bar, two large refreshment refrigeration units, three toilets, and large ceiling windows to maximise opportunities for passengers to enjoy the outside views while on board.
The mid deck features lounge-based seating for 28 passengers with the layout tailored to ensure passengers can enjoy the views whether standing or seated.
The mid deck also boasts a second bar, two additional toilets, outdoor front-of-vessel seating for 40 passengers, the wheelhouse, a multifunctional platform that can act as a lifeguard station during snorkelling tours, and a DJ booth on dinner cruises.
The open-air roof deck, which can be accessed via dual stairways, offers spacious outdoor seating for 32 passengers in addition to standing room. The roof deck is ideal for spotting marine life such as turtles and dolphins in the water from the safety of the boat.
Can also serve as a floating events venue
Power for the catamaran is provided by two MAN D28625 LE425 engines that each produce 729 kW (978 hp) at 2,100 rpm. Two Zenith Isuzu generators meanwhile supply electrical power for the various onboard systems.
Spirit of Mulgumpin departs from three locations – City Botanic Garden River Hub, Newfarm Park River Hub, and Rivergate Marina in Murarrie – which are all located along the Brisbane River.
In addition to sailing on sightseeing tours, snorkeling and dive trips, the vessel can also be used as a private venue for business events and more casual gatherings such as parties.