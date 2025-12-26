VESSEL REVIEW | Canadian Coast Guard's new landing craft to support maintenance of navigational aids
Canadian boatbuilder Hike Metal Products recently handed over a new small landing craft ordered by the Canadian Coast Guard.
The six-metre (20-foot) long vessel is the first unit in a new series that has been built for use by the Canadian Coast Guard’s marine civil infrastructure (MCI) program. The boats will be used on the Great Lakes, the Saint Lawrence Seaway, and the west coast of Canada.
Designed for inland and coastal waters
The design permits shallow-water access in rivers and lakes as well as in nearshore areas along Canada's extensive coastline.
“The Canadian Coast Guard required aluminium landing craft capable of accommodating six people, complete with an open wheelhouse, a bow ramp, an aft tow post, and a lifting davit,” the coast guard told Baird Maritime.
“The MCI group maintains the visual and audible navigational aids, including fixed aids, lighthouses, foghorns, towers, and lights. These small boats will be used to access otherwise difficult-to-reach locations, enabling the safe servicing of both land-based and water-based navigational aids.”
The landing craft will replace ageing assets or assets that are no longer suitable for the work these groups complete.
Durable and lightweight construction suitable for extreme conditions
The vessel’s hull offers enhanced corrosion resistance, lightweight strength, and low maintenance requirements – key attributes for operating in harsh Canadian waters where vessels are often exposed to salt, ice, and variable weather conditions.
The aluminium construction also enhances fuel efficiency and payload capacity compared to traditional steel-hulled alternatives.
Proven design for transport in remote areas
The design features a conventional landing craft profile with a flat bow ramp for easy beaching and loading/unloading of personnel, equipment, and small vehicles such as quad bikes. This configuration is ideal for rapid deployment in remote areas lacking in port infrastructure.
The hull is engineered for stability and manoeuvrability, incorporating reinforced framing to withstand impacts from debris and rough terrain.
The open deck layout maximises cargo space. Safety features include non-skid decking, railings, and lifesaving appliances compliant with Transport Canada regulations.
The landing craft is powered by two Yamaha 115hp (86kW) outboard engines that can deliver speeds in excess of 20 knots in calm waters. The twin outboard arrangement also ensures redundancy for safety and ease of maintenance, making the vessel suitable for deployment in remote regions.
The vessel is also equipped with a Simrad NSS9 Evo 3S multi-function display.