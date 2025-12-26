VESSEL REVIEW | Pole Star – UK's Northern Lighthouse Board acquires large hybrid buoy tender

The Northern Lighthouse Board (NLB), the general lighthouse and navigation aids authority responsible for Scotland and the Isle of Man, has taken delivery of a new maintenance vessel built by Spanish shipyard Astilleros Gondán.

The 70-metre (230-foot) Pole Star was designed by Spanish naval architecture firm Seaplace and Danish counterpart OSK Design as a replacement for an earlier, similarly named vessel that had served the NLB for over 20 years and is nearing the end of her operational life.

“The owner required a modern, capable and environmentally advanced vessel to ensure the continuation and improvement of its vital safety service for mariners in Scottish and Isle of Man waters,” Seaplace told Baird Maritime.

“These operations take place in a highly demanding environment, where strong winds and heavy seas – especially during winter – can significantly restrict operational windows.”

Seaplace said that, from a design perspective, this leads to two key constraints: the need for a shallow draught to safely approach coastal areas that are often marked by rocky shoals and very limited depths; and the need to control the vessel’s behaviour during operations, particularly by minimising deck accelerations and reducing motions while the crew spends long periods at anchor.

“The owner’s brief was dominated by one fundamental requirement: achieving an extremely shallow draught. This constraint shaped the project from the very beginning.