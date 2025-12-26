Peru's second anchovy season reaches 72 per cent of allocated quota

Peru’s Ministry of Production (PRODUCE) has reported that the second anchovy fishing season in the North-Central zone has reached 72.05 per cent of its allocated quota. As of December 17, 2025, total landings amounted to 1,174,469 tonnes.
The established quota for this season is 1,630,000 tonnes. Fishing activity has been concentrated in several key ports, including Bayóvar, Malabrigo, Coishco, Chimbote, Supe Puerto, Vegueta, Carquín, Chancay, Callao, Tambo de Mora, and Pisco.
During this period, the daily average for landings reached 29,362 tonnes, with an average of 327 fishing vessels participating each day.
Vice Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Jesús Barrientos stated that the progress is a result of technical planning and orderly fleet operations.
Barrientos added that compliance with the maximum catch limits per vessel has provided predictability for the sector and stability for industrial activities, noting that several business groups have already reached or are nearing 100 per cent of their individual allocations.
The ministry intends to continue monitoring the season to ensure the sustainability of the anchovy resource based on technical criteria.