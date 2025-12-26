Peru's second anchovy season reaches 72 per cent of allocated quota

Peru’s Ministry of Production (PRODUCE) has reported that the second anchovy fishing season in the North-Central zone has reached 72.05 per cent of its allocated quota. As of December 17, 2025, total landings amounted to 1,174,469 tonnes.

The established quota for this season is 1,630,000 tonnes. Fishing activity has been concentrated in several key ports, including Bayóvar, Malabrigo, Coishco, Chimbote, Supe Puerto, Vegueta, Carquín, Chancay, Callao, Tambo de Mora, and Pisco.