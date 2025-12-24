COLUMN | The Twelve Days of Christmas 2025: Seven investigators and the Dark Fleet, eight months and no US shipbuilding strategy, nine million for an 80-tonner in the Bourbon auction (part two of two) [Offshore Accounts]

Good things come to those who wait, we are often told. We have now been waiting for more than eight months for the American government to publish its roadmap to revitalise American shipbuilding.

Readers may recall that on April 9, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order titled “Restoring America’s Maritime Dominance.” It began with a powerful statement of purpose:

“The commercial shipbuilding capacity and maritime workforce of the United States has been weakened by decades of government neglect, leading to the decline of a once strong industrial base while simultaneously empowering our adversaries and eroding United States national security.

"Both our allies and our strategic competitors produce ships for a fraction of the cost needed in the United States. Recent data show that the United States constructs less than one per cent of commercial ships globally, while the People’s Republic of China is responsible for producing approximately half…”