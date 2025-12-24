OPINION | Wind energy blown off course in 2025

Like any industry, wind energy has had its good and bad years. But 2025 may be one of the worst: a toxic stew of major policy reversals, corporate upheaval and sub-par generation in key markets.

US President Donald Trump's policy U-turn on renewable energy likely ranks as the most damaging development. It sparked a freeze on offshore project work in the Atlantic and dealt a heavy blow to power developers and specialist wind firms alike.

Disappointing auctions for new wind power capacity across Europe - some in Germany and Denmark with no bids at all - highlight that wind's woes extend well beyond US shores.