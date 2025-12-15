COLUMN | The Twelve Days of Christmas 2025: Days 4 to 6 – Six Noble rigs-a-selling, Five million tons of Sunrise LNG and a four per cent stock rise for TotalEnergies (part one of two) [Offshore Accounts]

Each of the five wells that Galp drilled in the exploration and appraisal of Mopane and the block so far have cost US$80 billion on average, as per company filings. A large FPSO, dozens of development wells and kilometres of subsea flowlines and risers would cost billions of dollars more, and Galp would also be paying for the costs of the ten per cent share of state oil company partner Namcor in the field.

Galp only made US$1.5 billion in annual profit in both 2023 and 2024. Funding the large-scale, capital-intensive development of Mopane would seriously stretch the company’s balance sheet.

Bringing TotalEnergies on board significantly reduces financing delays for the project, reduces operational risk, and brings on board the industry skills needed to get the oil out of the ground.

I would expect the Mopane field development to be approved in the next 18 months. Having a stake in Venus also diversifies Galp’s production in-country, mitigating the single-asset risk associated with Mopane, where a production disappointment of the sort Tullow experienced in Ghana would be a disaster for the company.

For Namibia, the green light for Venus will be a landmark to bring the country into the deepwater big league, and having a second development approved in 2027 would reinforce its status as a key new deepwater province. For TotalEnergies, there are potential cost savings and synergies running two large FPSOs in the same country from the same supply bases, and using the same vendors and infrastructure.

Berenberg cut Galp’s outlook to “hold” and its analysts estimate that first oil at Mopane will be achieved in 2032. The brokerage has assigned an initial unrisked value of US$320 million to Galp’s 10 per cent Venus stake, which partly offsets the reduction in value it assigned at Mopane when the TotalEnergies farm-in was announced. Berenberg cut Galp’s Namibian portfolio’s unrisked value by 20 per cent to just under US$4.4 billion, which is still 40 per cent of the whole value of the company.

Both Galp and Namibia as a country have a lot riding on TotalEnergies’ ability to deliver first oil quickly, safely, and on budget.