Arleigh Burke-class destroyer returns to San Diego after nine-month deployment

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee returned to its homeport of San Diego on December 19, 2025. The vessel concluded a nine-month deployment that spanned the US Third, Fifth, and Seventh Fleet areas of operations.
The ship departed San Diego on March 26, 2024, as part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, accompanied by an air wing detachment from Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 49. During the mission, the crew conducted operations to protect sea lines of communication and support maritime stability.
While operating with the Seventh Fleet, the USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee participated in multinational events, including a maritime exhibition in Malaysia. The crew also engaged in exercises with regional partners to promote maritime security in the Indo-Pacific.
In the Fifth Fleet area, the destroyer conducted freedom of navigation operations and worked alongside the navies of Pakistan, France, Japan, and India.
During the deployment, the ship travelled over 75,000 nautical miles (140,000 kilometres) and completed 32 replenishments-at-sea.
The aviation detachment recorded more than 1,100 flight hours, while the crew executed 22 sea and anchor details.