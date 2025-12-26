Arleigh Burke-class destroyer returns to San Diego after nine-month deployment

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee returned to its homeport of San Diego on December 19, 2025. The vessel concluded a nine-month deployment that spanned the US Third, Fifth, and Seventh Fleet areas of operations.

The ship departed San Diego on March 26, 2024, as part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, accompanied by an air wing detachment from Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 49. During the mission, the crew conducted operations to protect sea lines of communication and support maritime stability.