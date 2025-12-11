COLUMN | Recent fire incidents on ships highlight urgent need for safe battery disposal [Grey Power]

It is the clean energy of the future, everyone tells us, but a lot of unknown hazards seem to come with it, on land, sea and air.

There was a disturbing news item in the UK newspapers just recently about a worrying increase in fires and explosions in refuse transfer stations, where household garbage is collected for ongoing transport.

Scarcely a day goes by, the authorities imply, without a fire, mainly attributed to batteries being chucked in with the general waste, where the machinery used to compact the garbage squashes them and sets off sparks. The sight of a blazing rubbish lorry, an early victim of this plague, is by no means unusual.