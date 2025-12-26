Norway’s coastal shrimp fleet to receive interim fuel subsidy in 2026

Norway’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries has established new regulations for an interim fuel subsidy aimed at the coastal shrimp fleet for 2026. The subsidy rate has been set at NOK3.50 ($0.35) per litre of fuel, effective from the beginning of the year.
This measure follows a budget settlement intended to sustain maritime activity and mitigate financial challenges faced by this specific fleet group.
Minister of Fisheries and the Oceans Marianne Sivertsen Næss stated that the continuation of the subsidy is designed to provide economic stability for coastal operators.
The Storting (Norwegian parliament) has allocated NOK23.2 million for the programme in the 2026 budget.
The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries will oversee the regulations and has indicated that adjustments may be made based on market developments throughout the year.
The scheme is available to the coastal shrimp fleet across the country and is administered by the Guarantee Fund for Fishermen. Eligible vessel owners can begin submitting applications for the subsidy from February 2026 onwards.