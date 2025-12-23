VESSEL REVIEW | CL Nogaro – Conti-Lines adds 3,600DWT newbuild to shortsea and inland cargo fleet
Antwerp-based shipping company the Conti-Lines Group (CL), through its Conti-Lines Coastal business unit, has taken delivery of a new general cargo vessel built by Dutch shipyard SAS Waterhuizen.
CL Nogaro will be used for the transport of grain, timber, steel coils and various types of deck, bulk and project cargo along inland waters as well as the open sea.
Ice-reinforced construction optimised for northern waters
The ship has an LOA of 88 metres (290 feet), a moulded beam of 13.35 metres (43.8 feet), a summer draught of 4.91 metres (16.1 feet), a moulded depth of 7.05 metres (23.1 feet), a deadweight of 3,615, and a gross tonnage of 2,593.
A 1,040kW (1,390hp) main engine propels the ship to speeds of up to 11.1 knots while a 264kW azimuthing bow thruster provides additional lateral manoeuvrability when berthing/unberthing and when transiting narrower inland waters.
An ice-strengthened hull will permit seasonal navigation in northern latitudes.
Flexible cargo loading
The hold measures 62.3 by 10.8 by 7.76 metres (204 by 35.4 by 25.5 feet) and can store a total volume of approximately 5,060 cubic metres (179,000 cubic feet).
The vessel also has two movable grain bulkheads that can be adjusted to seven different vertical positions and two vertical bulkhead sections that can be adjusted as pontoons to ten different positions.
A total of 54 galvanised steel stanchions and a lashing bollard will allow for the transport of timber as deck cargo.
CL Nogaro is open-top certified and was built in compliance with Lloyd’s Register class rules. The ship will be operated primarily on CL’s shortsea routes within Europe, including on trips transporting timber between the UK and the Baltic region.