South Korea's first-ever chemical response vessel to be built

HJ Shipbuilding and Construction (HJSC) has secured a KRW68.8 billion ($47.7 million) contract to build a 1,900-tonne multipurpose chemical response vessel for the Korea Coast Guard.
The company was selected following a technical and price evaluation by the Public Procurement Service for the project, which represents the first vessel of its class in South Korea.
The specialised ship is designed to respond to maritime chemical accidents and will be equipped with chemical analysis tools, oil recovery equipment, and towing facilities.
HJSC noted these vessels are currently operated by a limited number of countries, including the United States, Germany, and Sweden.
The Korea Coast Guard initiated the project to address the increasing presence of gas-powered ships, such as LNG and hydrogen vessels, and to enhance response capabilities for large-scale accidents.
The new ship is 70 metres long, 14.6 metres wide, and 6.5 metres deep. It can reach a maximum speed of 15.5 knots and has a cruising range of 1,600 kilometres.
Equipped with towing facilities capable of assisting 30,000-tonne distressed vessels, the ship is designed to conduct search, rescue, and firefighting operations in sea states with waves up to four metres.
It features a hazardous substance safety response system and a detection and analysis system, as well as a firefighting capacity of 9,600 cubic metres per hour.
The new 1,900-tonne vessel is scheduled for deployment in 2028.