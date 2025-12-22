VESSEL REVIEW | SunShip – Solar-powered floating heliport to enhance eVTOL aircraft operations

Electric aircraft manufacturer AutoFlight Aviation Technology recently introduced a self-propelled barge that would serve as a floating heliport or “vertiport” for its electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

SunShip is notable for being solar-powered, which would enable it to sail up to 5,000 kilometres (3,000 miles). AutoFlight said the system can extend eVTOL infrastructure across vast water areas, addressing key challenges such as difficult site selection, slow deployment, and complex take-off and landing operations.