VESSEL REVIEW | CMA CGM Baalbeck & CMA CGM Petra – LNG-powered containerships to serve Asia-Latin America routes
French container liner company CMA CGM has taken delivery of CMA CGM Petra and CMA CGM Baalbeck, two 85,700DWT container vessels that belong to a new series of six built by HD Hyundai Samho of South Korea.
The Post-Panamax vessels each have a length of 272 metres (892 feet), a beam of 42.8 metres (140 feet), a draught of 14.5 metres (47.6 feet), a depth of 24.8 metres (81.4 feet), and a capacity of 8,000 TEUs. The ships can also carry 45-foot containers if needed, allowing for a range of cargo configurations.
Dual-fuel propulsion for greater flexibility
Power for each ship is provided by one MAN-B&W 6G80ME-C10.5 25,280kW (33,900hp) dual-fuel engine that can run on diesel or LNG and other low-carbon fuels such as biomethane.
This arrangement drives a fixed-pitch propeller to deliver a service speed of just under 21 knots while the use of LNG fuel can help reduce SOx emissions by as much as 99 per cent and NOx emissions by 85 per cent compared to heavy fuel oil-powered vessels.
When the installed selective catalytic reduction system is used, NOx emissions can be reduced even further.
The LNG fuel tanks on each ship have been integrated into the hull so as not to impact on the space occupied by the cargo. The combined volume of LNG fuel will enable transoceanic voyages, thus reducing the need for bunkering.
The ships are also each fitted with 2,760kW, 3,680kW, and 250kW diesel generators.
Automated systems for more streamlined operations
The design of the ships is also unconventional, as the bridge on each ship is located forward of midships as opposed to the traditional vessel design where the bridge is one-third of the distance from the stern.
The bridges themselves boast ergonomic layouts, advanced automation systems, and voyage optimisation software that can facilitate route planning and predictive maintenance.
Automated lashing systems meanwhile help improve onboard safety by reducing the need for manual labour, thus ensuring compliance with Maritime Labour Convention standards.
Both CMA CGM Petra and CMA CGM Baalbeck are classed by Bureau Veritas and sail under the French flag.
The ships are already operating on CMA CGM’s Asia-Central South America service, which connects eastbound and westbound trade routes.
CMA CGM Petra has even proven her ability to navigate safely even in adverse weather. During her inaugural rotation earlier this year, she safely managed moderate winter swells off the coast of Brazil, thanks in part to her stabilised accommodation block.
The acquisition of the container vessels is in line with CMA CGM’s program of ordering 153 ships capable of running on LNG, methanol or other low-carbon fuels over a period of five years (and with an investment of US$20 billion) to reduce reliance on heavy fuel oils.