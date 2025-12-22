VESSEL REVIEW | CMA CGM Baalbeck & CMA CGM Petra – LNG-powered containerships to serve Asia-Latin America routes

Power for each ship is provided by one MAN-B&W 6G80ME-C10.5 25,280kW (33,900hp) dual-fuel engine that can run on diesel or LNG and other low-carbon fuels such as biomethane.

This arrangement drives a fixed-pitch propeller to deliver a service speed of just under 21 knots while the use of LNG fuel can help reduce SOx emissions by as much as 99 per cent and NOx emissions by 85 per cent compared to heavy fuel oil-powered vessels.

When the installed selective catalytic reduction system is used, NOx emissions can be reduced even further.