COLUMN | The Twelve Days of Christmas 2025: Days 4 to 6 – Six Noble rigs-a-selling, five million tons of Sunrise LNG and a four per cent stock rise for TotalEnergies (part two of two) [Offshore Accounts]

Earlier in the week, we looked at TotalEnergies and Galp’s Namibian field swap, and we studied the brutal history of Timor-Leste, long occupied by Indonesia, and whose Greater Sunrise gas fields have long been coveted by Australia, but never developed in the fifty years since their discovery.

Greater Sunrise is estimated to hold five trillion cubic feet (140 billion cubic metres) of gas and over 200 million barrels of condensate. Now, field operator Woodside has agreed that the gas will be piped to a newbuild LNG plant in Timor-Leste, producing five million tons of LNG per year in the 2030s, if when and it finally gets built.

Under a cooperation agreement signed last month, the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources of Timor-Leste and Woodside have agreed to conduct commercial and technical studies to finalise the investment case for the new, greenfield LNG plant in Timor-Leste. The two also agreed to work on plans for a domestic gas facility to provide power to the country, where many rely on diesel generators, and a helium extraction plant.

At the same time, Woodside and the governments of Timor-Leste and Australia will negotiate the fiscal, regulatory, and legal frameworks for the development of Greater Sunrise. Subject to concept selection and final investment decision approval, Woodside and Timor-Leste are targeting first LNG as early as 2032-2035,

“The LNG project presents the best economic, social, and strategic benefits for the people of Timor-Leste, and we are committed to working constructively with Woodside, the Greater Sunrise joint venture and other parties to take the project forward and to make our vision for Greater Sunrise a reality,” Timor-Leste Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Francisco da Costa Monteiro was quoted in the state news agency.