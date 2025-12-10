COLUMN | The Twelve Days of Christmas 2025: Three reasons why seafarers’ CPD is different, two new subsea vessels and a Norwegian rig in a pear tree (part two of two) [Offshore Accounts]

Enter Windcat, the Saverys family renewables company which the Belgian deepsea tycoons acquired for their CMB from Seacor in early 2021. As with Norwind, a company that has deployed its first supposedly renewables focused commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) Norwind Gale into the Brazilian oil and gas market (here), so, too, Windcat is looking at diversifying into oil and gas support.

Windcat was also the feature of our second day of Christmas in 2022, so the evolution of the company is interesting. It started as a crewboat operator in the North Sea, a low margin and highly competitive business. In CMB’s most recent quarterly results, its crewboats averaged around US$3,400 per day in revenue on 77 per cent utilisation.

Windcat then diversified into the CSOV market, where the newbuild orderbook far exceeds any measure of expected short-term demand. CMB’s own quarterly report states that the, "CSOV fleet stands today at 43 units, versus an orderbook of 28 units (OB/F 65.1 per cent)," a rather high ratio, given that the report also states the following:

“The underlying offshore wind market remains challenging, with a continued disconnect between auction awards (secured offtake) and final investment decisions. The year has also been marked by several zero-bid auctions, underscoring margin pressure and cost inflation across the supply chain.”

In August 2025, Windcat took delivery of Windcat Rotterdam (read Baird Maritime's detailed review of this CSOV here), the first of six vessels in its new CSOV series, which was constructed in Vietnam. In the third quarter, the first CSOV was chartered for US$27,272 per day. Note that CMB is one of the few CSOV operators to give actual rate averages for its fleet.

CMB claims the fourth quarter revenue for the segment has now surged to just under US$120,000 per day. I am not sure how, as AIS data show the vessel has been at anchor for most of the last few weeks in Asia.