VESSEL REVIEW | Kaitiaki – Multi-purpose fishing boat to be deployed in British Columbia's coastal waters

Canada’s Tideline Boats recently handed over a new fishing vessel to local customer 46 South Fish Company.

The 13-metre (43-foot) long Kaitiaki was built by Tideline to a design by Australian naval architecture firm Southerly Designs. The construction was undertaken with Toura Boat Craft providing project management support.

“This vessel represents a modern North American interpretation of robust Southern Hemisphere aluminium fishing boats commonly used in Australian and New Zealand rock lobster fisheries,” Mark Urwin, Project Lead at Toura Boat Craft, told Baird Maritime.

“Many elements of the vessel were refined during construction based on operational experience by the owner. Particular emphasis was placed on sea handling, crew comfort (which reduces fatigue) while working and living aboard, manoeuvrability around gear, long range capability, efficient fish handling, and systems that support extended trips.”

“The brief from the owner was to bring the seaworthiness and construction techniques exemplified by Southerly Designs’ legacy of lobster fishing vessels across Australia and New Zealand into a locally built vessel on the west coast of Canada,” said Southerly Designs. “It also needed to comply with the local fisheries and marine safety regulations while delivering functionality across multiple fishing operations.”

“The brief was to deliver a versatile aluminum workboat capable of operating efficiently across multiple fisheries and in exposed coastal conditions, carry load at speed and also be a comfortable boat for crew and the owner’s family for recreational trips,” added Urwin. “Key requirements included generous flush deck space, holds for fish or live product, excellent low-speed control for working gear, long range capability, and systems laid out for straightforward access and maintenance.

The vessel also needed to support both short day trips and longer offshore operations and be easily switched over to different fishing methods.

The designer explained that there were a number of changes that needed to be made to its usual approach in order to comply with local regulations and to fit in with the regional building practices.

“Additionally, the length restrictions drove a large effort to fit more volume equipment and tankage into the hull than we would usually install in a lobster boat of similar length. So there was a significant amount of learning for us in understanding and complying with local regulations and building practices as regards equipment and arrangements to facilitate the maximum use of internal volume.”

Southerly Designs said the hull form ultimately was also influenced by these considerations and the necessary loads that would be applied by the enlarged RSW tanks and freezer spaces.