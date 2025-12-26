HD Hyundai companies collaborate on shipyard automation

HD Hyundai Samho and HD Hyundai Robotics have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to develop automated production processes for shipyards. The agreement was signed on December 22, 2025.
The two companies plan to cooperate on several technical areas, including the development of customised automation solutions and the standardisation of field verification. The partnership also involves research into robot technology specifically designed for shipbuilding applications.
The South Korean shipyard said the project will combine the existing shipbuilding operations of HD Hyundai Samho with the robotics and AI systems developed by HD Hyundai Robotics.
The goal of the collaboration is to improve production stability and increase efficiency through the use of vision and AI-based tools.
Company officials stated that the agreement marks an expansion of robotic solutions into the heavy industry sector. The initiative is intended to facilitate a transition toward data-driven production systems and field-focused innovation at the shipyard.
Earlier this year, HD Hyundai Robotics and HD Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) entered into a separate MOU with Persona AI and Vazil Company to jointly develop humanoid robots intended to perform complex welding tasks in shipyard settings.