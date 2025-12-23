VESSEL REVIEW | NOCC Pacific – Norwegian Car Carriers acquires LNG dual-fuel PCTC
Norwegian Car Carriers (NOCC) has expanded its fleet with the recent acquisition of a new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) built by Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore of China.
NOCC Pacific boasts a capacity of 7,000 CEUs and a dual-fuel propulsion system that can run on MGO, very low sulphur fuel oil, or LNG. This makes her the first ship in the NOCC fleet to be fitted with an LNG dual-fuel propulsion arrangement.
CIMC Raffles said the ship’s construction had utilised a deck block pre-shaping method that reduced hull plate deformation by over 15 per cent, which enhanced construction efficiency and shortened the build cycle.
The newbuild has an LOA of 199.99 metres (656.14 feet), a beam of 38 metres (120 feet), a design draught of 8.6 metres (28 feet), a depth of 14.8 metres (48.6 feet), a deadweight of 19,288, a gross tonnage of 68,903, and two type C LNG fuel tanks. The dual-fuel propulsion can deliver a service speed of 19 knots.
Configured for transport of large vehicles
The vessel also boasts hoistable vehicle decks to permit the transport of taller freight such as buses, trailers, and construction machinery if needed.
Loading and unloading of the vehicle cargo is via a stern ramp with a rated capacity of 225 tonnes.
Can accommodate ammonia fuel with modifications
Design work on NOCC Pacific was undertaken by China State Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary the Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute. Two other PCTCs from the same series will be handed over to NOCC within the next two years, and all three will be managed by Wallem Ship Management.
The ship is certified by class society DNV as ammonia ready, which indicates that she can be upgraded to permit operation on ammonia as another low-emission alternative fuel. DNV has also granted the ship its EV notation to signify its compliance with standards covering the safe transport of electric vehicles.