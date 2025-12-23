VESSEL REVIEW | NOCC Pacific – Norwegian Car Carriers acquires LNG dual-fuel PCTC

Norwegian Car Carriers (NOCC) has expanded its fleet with the recent acquisition of a new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) built by Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore of China.

NOCC Pacific boasts a capacity of 7,000 CEUs and a dual-fuel propulsion system that can run on MGO, very low sulphur fuel oil, or LNG. This makes her the first ship in the NOCC fleet to be fitted with an LNG dual-fuel propulsion arrangement.