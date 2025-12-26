VIDEO | US Coast Guard medevacs passenger from cruise ship off Hawaii

The US Coast Guard performed a medical evacuation (medevac) for an ailing cruise ship passenger 92 miles (148 kilometres) offshore Kauai on Tuesday, December 23.
An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point hoisted a 61-year-old woman experiencing septic shock. The patient was brought safely to Queen’s Medical Centre in Honolulu.
Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Honolulu watchstanders received a phone call at 20:40 on Sunday from the master of the Pacific World, a Japan-based cruise ship operated by Peace Boat.
The master requested a medevac for a passenger aboard the 857-foot (261-metre) vessel, which was then 886 miles (1,430 kilometres) west of Oahu.
After conferring with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac, watchstanders established regular communications with the vessel’s crew. They monitored the patient's status as the Pacific World proceeded toward Oahu.
The coast guard noted that the woman was reportedly in stable condition during the transfer.