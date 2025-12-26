Canadian fish farmers urge government to renew and enhance Atlantic Fisheries Fund

The Atlantic Canada Fish Farmers Association (ACFFA) has formally requested that the federal government renew and enhance the Atlantic Fisheries Fund (AFF).
In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Mark Carney, the association urged the government to fulfil its election commitment to increase the fund by 20 per cent.
Executive Director Tom Taylor highlighted the programme's role in supporting research and development as well as infrastructure improvements since 2017.
A federal investment of $295 million, matched by $126.5 million from provincial governments, has been utilised to modernise operations and improve productivity within the seafood sector.
The association warned that ending the AFF in March 2026 would slow economic progress during a period of rising global seafood demand.
The letter emphasised that stable industries are necessary to navigate current trade uncertainties and maintain competitive advantages in global markets.
The ACFFA remarked that renewing the fund is also aligned with the objectives of the Atlantic economic panel, which focuses on job creation and long-term economic growth.
The association contends that continued funding will serve as a catalyst for unlocking transformational opportunities and expanding the regional tax base.
The proposal includes calls for the creation of new jobs and the strengthening of national food security through innovation. The association said it continues to advocate for the federal government to act before the current funding cycle concludes.