Oil prices drop as market bets on Ukraine peace deal and 2026 supply glut

Oil prices fell by more than $1 a barrel on Friday as investors weighed a looming global supply glut and a reduced war risk premium, amid hopes of a Ukraine peace deal ahead of talks this weekend between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and US President Donald Trump.

Brent crude futures fell $1.03 or 1.65 per cent to $61.21 per barrel by 11:42 EDT (16:42 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $1.05 or 1.8 per cent to $57.30.

While supply disruptions have helped oil prices rebound in recent sessions from their near five-year low on December 16, they are on track for their steepest annual decline since 2020.