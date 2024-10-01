Dry Cargo Vessel News Roundup | October 1 – Finnish hybrid vessel delivery, capacity increase for large car carriers and more

China's Fujian Shipping selects local yard for new dual-fuel bulkers

China's Fujian Shipping Group has awarded local shipbuilder Jiangsu Haitong Offshore Engineering Equipment a contract for the construction of two new bulk carriers in a series.

Each ship will have a deadweight tonnage of 82,000 and a dual-fuel propulsion system. The ships' engines can be configured to operate on methanol.

The US$82.4 million newbuilding contract awarded by Fujian Shipping also includes options for up to two additional vessels from the same series.