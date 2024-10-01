Dry Cargo Vessel News Roundup | October 1 – Finnish hybrid vessel delivery, capacity increase for large car carriers and more
Deliveries include a hybrid cargo vessel for European shortsea routes and an LNG-fuelled car carrier for a Japanese owner. Ongoing construction projects include a river-sea capable bulk carrier for Chinese waters. A Dutch company meanwhile places orders for a new series of ship that can transport bulk, project, and containerised loads.
China's Fujian Shipping selects local yard for new dual-fuel bulkers
China's Fujian Shipping Group has awarded local shipbuilder Jiangsu Haitong Offshore Engineering Equipment a contract for the construction of two new bulk carriers in a series.
Each ship will have a deadweight tonnage of 82,000 and a dual-fuel propulsion system. The ships' engines can be configured to operate on methanol.
The US$82.4 million newbuilding contract awarded by Fujian Shipping also includes options for up to two additional vessels from the same series.
Chinese yard starts construction on LNG-powered river-sea capable bulkers
China's Chongqing Wanzhou District Shengfa Shipping has begun construction of two new bulk carriers in a series ordered by Chongqing Yunyang County Yuxin Shipping.
The ships will be fitted with LNG-only engines and will be capable of navigating in both deep-sea and inland waters. Each will measure 143.98 by 22 metres.
The vessels will be built in compliance with China Classification Society rules.
Vertom's newest hybrid cargo ship to begin sea trials
Thecla Bodewes Shipyards in the Netherlands will soon begin conducting sea trials of a new multi-purpose cargo vessel ordered by local shipping company the Vertom Group.
Like its earlier sisters Vertom Cyta and Vertom Tomma, Vertom Lisa was designed by Groot Ship Design for the transport of bulk, general, and containerised cargo. It has an LOA of 118.6 metres, a beam of 14.3 metres, a draught of 6.3 metres, and a gross tonnage of 4,766.
Spliethoff orders new cargo ship series from Chinese yard
Netherlands-based shipping company the Spliethoff Group has placed an order with Wuhu Shipyard in China for the construction of a new series of eight multi-purpose vessels with an option for two additional vessels. This new series will be delivered starting the first quarter of 2028.
Wallenius Wilhelmsen's car carrier newbuildings to have increased capacity
Wallenius Wilhelmsen has confirmed that four of the twelve vessels currently on order with China's Jinling Shipyard (Jiangsu) will be increased in size from 9,300 to approximately 11,700 CEUs, making the vessels among the largest PCTCs ever to sail.
The vessels will be the ocean element of the integrated net-zero service Wallenius Wilhelmsen will offer to its customers beginning in 2027. This end-to-end offering will include all stages of finished vehicles’ transport from the factory to the end consumer. The company also plans to utilise its broad land-based logistics and transport network to achieve this goal.
MOL Auto Carrier Express welcomes LNG-fuelled PCTC to fleet
Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) recently held a formal naming ceremony for a new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) to be operated by its MOL Auto Carrier Express (MOL ACE) vehicle transport business unit.
Celeste Ace is a sister of Turquoise Ace and Ceruluan Ace, which were handed over to MOL ACE earlier this year. Like Cerulean Ace, Celeste Ace was built by Shin Kurushima Dockyard while Turquoise Ace was constructed by Imabari Shipbuilding.
BBC Chartering christens newest 13,000DWT triple-deck ship
Germany's BBC Chartering formally named its newest vessel in a ceremony in Houston, Texas, on Monday, September 23. BBC Houston is a sister ship of BBC Leer and BBC Genoa, which were handed over earlier this year.
Wallenius Lines christens newest car carrier
Swedish shipping company Wallenius Lines recently formally named its newest pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) in a ceremony in Emden, Germany, on Monday, September 23.
Built by CIMC Raffles of China, Future Way was designed jointly by Wallenius Lines subsidiary Wallenius Marine and Danish naval architecture firm Knud E. Hansen in compliance with DNV class rules.
ESL Shipping subsidiary takes delivery of fourth hybrid cargo vessel in series
ESL Shipping’s Swedish subsidiary AtoB@C Shipping took delivery of a new cargo vessel on Tuesday, September 17. Built by Indian shipyard Chowgule and Company, Aquamar is the fourth ship in a series of twelve 89.95-metre, 5,350DWT plug-in hybrid vessels designed to carry a wide range of bulk and breakbulk products including steel, forest products, fertiliser, and project cargo.