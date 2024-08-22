VESSEL REVIEW | BBC Leer – Germany’s Briese Group acquires multi-purpose cargo ship for worldwide trade

“The series to which BBC Leer belongs has been jointly developed with Briese Schiffahrts,” BBC Chartering told Baird Maritime. “The idea was to develop a new type of multipurpose heavy-lift vessel with an optimised size so that it can call ports in the Great Lakes and the St Lawrence Seaway system, while trading worldwide within the BBC Chartering network.”

The company added that the vessel will not serve any specific routes or trade areas. It will also be carrying various types of breakbulk, heavy lift, and project cargo including steel coils/products, grains, dangerous goods, containers (totalling 970 TEUs including 50 reefer containers), and wood products.