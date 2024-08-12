VESSEL REVIEW | Future Way – Wallenius Lines' newest car carrier with efficiency-enhancing features

Prominent aerodynamic hull

“This belongs to the Sleipner concept, which is a concept with high-capacity workhorse vessels that are also energy-efficient,” Dan Reineck, Project Manager with Wallenius Marine’s Ship Design, Newbuilding and Innovation division, told Baird Maritime. “We wanted a ship with its fuel consumption as low as possible and as little ballast as possible. In this particular case, the ship was designed to satisfy the requirements of our customer, the Volkswagen Group, which wanted a vehicle carrier with a capacity of 6,500 cars.”

The PCTC has a length of 199.95 metres (656 feet), a beam of 37 metres (120 feet), a draught of 9.5 metres (31 feet), a depth of 13.4 metres (44 feet), and an aerodynamically optimised bow that can reduce wind resistance. Reineck said that cargo hold fans have also been installed to generate as little wind resistance as possible. The upper hull and the superstructure were also designed to have as few protruding parts as possible, which can help minimise fuel consumption.