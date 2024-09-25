BBC Chartering christens newest 13,000DWT triple-deck ship

The 13,000DWT vessel will be operated by BBC Chartering while ownership will remain with the Briese Group. Construction took place at Taizhou Sanfu Heavy Industry in China.

The vessel belongs to a series of 15 triple-deck ships built to transport heavy lift and project cargo. The ship's two cargo holds are box-shaped and offer room for almost 26,000 cubic metres of cargo on a floor space of close to 5,000 square metres, when two tween decks are in operation.