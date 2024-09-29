Spliethoff orders new cargo ship series from Chinese yard
Netherlands-based shipping company the Spliethoff Group has placed an order with Wuhu Shipyard in China for the construction of a new series of eight multi-purpose vessels with an option for two additional vessels. This new series will be delivered starting the first quarter of 2028.
The vessels are specially designed for the transportation of various dry cargo types, including paper products, bulk cargo, project cargo, and containers.
These Finnish/Swedish 1A Ice-Classed vessels will each measure 203.25 by 28.25 metres and will have a maximum draught of 10.5 metres. They will have a total capacity of about 33,700 cubic metres and a deadweight tonnage of 28,600, making them the largest vessels in the Spliethoff fleet.
The vessels are designed with slender hull lines and will be prepared for the use of future fuels. Their bridges will be located at the front, and they will be equipped with five lifts (side loaders) and three cranes with a capacity of 150 tonnes each, combinable to 300 tonnes SWL.
The decks of these vessels will be large and free from obstructions, making them suitable for cargo with large dimensions.