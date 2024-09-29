Spliethoff orders new cargo ship series from Chinese yard

The vessels are specially designed for the transportation of various dry cargo types, including paper products, bulk cargo, project cargo, and containers.

These Finnish/Swedish 1A Ice-Classed vessels will each measure 203.25 by 28.25 metres and will have a maximum draught of 10.5 metres. They will have a total capacity of about 33,700 cubic metres and a deadweight tonnage of 28,600, making them the largest vessels in the Spliethoff fleet.