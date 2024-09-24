Wallenius Lines christens newest car carrier
Swedish shipping company Wallenius Lines recently formally named its newest pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) in a ceremony in Emden, Germany, on Monday, September 23.
Built by CIMC Raffles of China, Future Way was designed jointly by Wallenius Lines subsidiary Wallenius Marine and Danish naval architecture firm Knud E. Hansen in compliance with DNV class rules.
The newbuild will operate under charter with the Volkswagen Group along with sister ship Way Forward, which is scheduled to be delivered before the end of this year. Wallenius Marine will be responsible for ship management.
The PCTC has a length of 200 metres, a beam of 37 metres, capacity for 6,500 vehicles, a dual-fuel main engine, and an aerodynamically optimised bow that can reduce wind resistance.
Wallenius Marine said features will be incorporated to reduce the vessel's environmental footprint and this eliminate the need for it to carry any ballast water when fully loaded. The structure has been optimised to make the total weight even lower, thus ensuring lower fuel consumption.