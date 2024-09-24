Wallenius Lines christens newest car carrier

The PCTC has a length of 200 metres, a beam of 37 metres, capacity for 6,500 vehicles, a dual-fuel main engine, and an aerodynamically optimised bow that can reduce wind resistance.

Wallenius Marine said features will be incorporated to reduce the vessel's environmental footprint and this eliminate the need for it to carry any ballast water when fully loaded. The structure has been optimised to make the total weight even lower, thus ensuring lower fuel consumption.