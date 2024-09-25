MOL Auto Carrier Express welcomes LNG-fuelled PCTC to fleet

Celeste Ace is a sister of Turquoise Ace and Ceruluan Ace, which were handed over to MOL ACE earlier this year. Like Cerulean Ace, Celeste Ace was built by Shin Kurushima Dockyard while Turquoise Ace was constructed by Imabari Shipbuilding.

The PCTC belongs to a new series of MOL ships with environment-friendly features. These ships are to be delivered as part of MOL’s fleet upgrade program, the objective of which is to introduce around 90 locally-built vessels powered by either LNG or methanol by the end of the current decade.