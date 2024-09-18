ESL Shipping subsidiary takes delivery of fourth hybrid cargo vessel in series

Battery mode may also be used when the vessels are idle in port, and automatic charging is possible whether via shore power connection or the onboard generators. The crew on each ship may activate the ESS’ emergency take-me-home function to enable a safe return voyage to the nearest port if the main engine becomes inoperable.

Aquamar and its sisters will operate mainly in contract traffic for large Nordic companies in the Baltic Sea and the North Sea with some contract trade all the way to the Bay of Biscay.