ESL Shipping subsidiary takes delivery of fourth hybrid cargo vessel in series

ESL Shipping’s Swedish subsidiary AtoB@C Shipping took delivery of a new cargo vessel on Tuesday, September 17. Built by Indian shipyard Chowgule and Company, Aquamar is the fourth ship in a series of twelve 89.95-metre, 5,350DWT plug-in hybrid vessels designed to carry a wide range of bulk and breakbulk products including steel, forest products, fertiliser, and project cargo.
Design work on Aquamar and its sisters was undertaken by Netherlands-based SMB Naval Architects. The series was developed to be capable of generating up to 50 per cent fewer CO2 emissions compared to the present generation of vessels, thanks to its shore power connectivity, large battery installation, and improved cargo intake.
The vessel is fitted with a 1MWh energy storage system with peak-shaving capability (levelling the load of the main engine to enable fuel savings) and the ability to allow fully electric navigation for a maximum of two hours, making it ideal for use in ports with emissions regulations.
Battery mode may also be used when the vessels are idle in port, and automatic charging is possible whether via shore power connection or the onboard generators. The crew on each ship may activate the ESS’ emergency take-me-home function to enable a safe return voyage to the nearest port if the main engine becomes inoperable.
Aquamar and its sisters will operate mainly in contract traffic for large Nordic companies in the Baltic Sea and the North Sea with some contract trade all the way to the Bay of Biscay.