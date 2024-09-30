Bulkers

Vertom's newest hybrid cargo ship to begin sea trials

Vertom Lisa
Vertom LisaThecla Bodewes Shipyards
Thecla Bodewes Shipyards in the Netherlands will soon begin conducting sea trials of a new multi-purpose cargo vessel ordered by local shipping company the Vertom Group.

Like its earlier sisters Vertom Cyta and Vertom Tomma, Vertom Lisa was designed by Groot Ship Design for the transport of bulk, general, and containerised cargo. It has an LOA of 118.6 metres, a beam of 14.3 metres, a draught of 6.3 metres, and a gross tonnage of 4,766.

The series will consist of ten ships, all of which were designed with optimised hull forms and hybrid diesel-electric propulsion. The propulsion on each ship is of modular construction to accommodate modifications that will allow the engines to run on future low-emission fuels such as hydrogen and methanol.

In combination with an advanced power management system, the propulsion helps minimise energy losses as well as reduce overall fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. Vertom said that the installed power on each vessel is considerably lower compared to ships of equal cargo capacity and with conventional propulsion.

Vertom Lisa's trials will be undertaken in the North Sea.

