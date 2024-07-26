VESSEL REVIEW | Turquoise Ace – LNG-fuelled car carrier enters service with Japan’s MOL
Japan’s Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) has taken delivery of a new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) built locally by Imabari Shipbuilding. The NK-classed, Panamanian-flagged Turquoise Ace is notable for its LNG propulsion system, which was selected by MOL for its ability to generate significantly reduced emissions of CO2 (25 to 30 per cent), NOx (85 per cent), and SOx (98 per cent) compared to engines powered by conventional fuel oil.
The PCTC belongs to a new series of MOL ships with environment-friendly features and an appropriate colour scheme. These ships are to be delivered by Imabari Shipbuilding and other local yards as part of MOL’s fleet upgrade program, the objective of which is to introduce around 90 locally-built vessels powered by either LNG or methanol by the end of the current decade.
Improved vehicle handling capability
The newbuild has an LOA of 199.93 metres (655.94 feet), a moulded beam of 38 metres (120 feet), a depth of 22.8 metres (74.8 feet), a gross tonnage of 77,965, and capacity for 7,033 CEUs. The hull boasts improved aerodynamic behaviour, thanks to a bow with a beveled top that can help reduce wind resistance by as much as 20 per cent. The beam of the vessel itself is approximately six metres (20 feet) greater than on earlier other MOL PCTCs to permit the carriage of up to 600 additional vehicles while maintaining the same hull length.
Wider onboard ramps are installed so that the travel paths of the transported vehicles are more clearly indicated, ensuring improved cargo handling efficiency and greater safety. Some decks even feature adjustable heights to facilitate the storage of taller vehicles such as trailers and buses.
The vehicle decks are also configured to allow future installation of an AI fire detection system (a similar system is already in use on Turquoise Ace's sister ship Cerulean Ace, which was delivered by Shin Kurushima Dockyard to MOL earlier this year). Strategically placed cameras can capture images showing possible abnormalities. If such abnormalities are detected, the system can provide the crew with enough early warning to minimise the risk of fires igniting and spreading to other areas of the ship.
The propulsion arrangement consists of a Mitsui-MAN 6S60ME-C10.5-GI main engine with a rated output of 10,800 kW (14,500 hp) at 100 rpm and four generators. This configuration can deliver a service speed of 18 knots.
Maximising use of LNG fuel
The generators and the boilers are configured to also run on boil-off gas from the LNG fuel tanks. This ensures that some of the excess gas that is emitted during long voyages can be redirected to provide additional electrical power.
Turquoise Ace will be operated by MOL Auto Carrier Express (MOL ACE), MOL’s vehicle transport business unit. The next nine ships in the series are scheduled for delivery to MOL by the end of 2025.