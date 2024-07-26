VESSEL REVIEW | Turquoise Ace – LNG-fuelled car carrier enters service with Japan’s MOL

Japan’s Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) has taken delivery of a new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) built locally by Imabari Shipbuilding. The NK-classed, Panamanian-flagged Turquoise Ace is notable for its LNG propulsion system, which was selected by MOL for its ability to generate significantly reduced emissions of CO2 (25 to 30 per cent), NOx (85 per cent), and SOx (98 per cent) compared to engines powered by conventional fuel oil.

The PCTC belongs to a new series of MOL ships with environment-friendly features and an appropriate colour scheme. These ships are to be delivered by Imabari Shipbuilding and other local yards as part of MOL’s fleet upgrade program, the objective of which is to introduce around 90 locally-built vessels powered by either LNG or methanol by the end of the current decade.