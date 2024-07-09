VESSEL REVIEW | Electramar – Hybrid multi-purpose carrier pair for Northern Europe shortsea routes

ESL Shipping’s Swedish subsidiary AtoB@C Shipping has taken delivery of two new cargo vessels in a series built by Indian shipyard Chowgule and Company. The Lloyd’s Register-classed sister ships Electramar and Stellamar belong to a 12-strong series of 89.95-metre (295.1-foot), 5,350DWT plug-in hybrid vessels designed to carry a wide range of bulk and breakbulk products such as steel, forest products, fertiliser, and project cargo. The vessels will all be delivered by the summer of 2026, with every second vessel owned by investors but all being commercially operated by AtoB@C.

Design work on Electramar, Stellamar, and their sisters was undertaken by Netherlands-based SMB Naval Architects. The series was developed to be capable of generating up to 50 per cent fewer CO2 emissions compared to the present generation of vessels, thanks to its shore power connectivity, large battery installation, and improved cargo intake.