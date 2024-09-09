Germany's Briese Group takes delivery of 13,000DWT newbuild

As with earlier sister ship BBC Leer, BBC Genoa will be operated under a long-term time charter with BBC Chartering for worldwide trading. The vessel belongs to a series of 15 triple-deck ships built to transport heavy lift and project cargo.

The bridge and the crew accommodation spaces are located at the front of the ship, while two cranes with a combined lifting capacity of 500 tonnes are located portside. This allows for an unobstructed 2,830 square metres of space on the weather deck.