Wallenius Wilhelmsen's car carrier newbuildings to have increased capacity
Wallenius Wilhelmsen has confirmed that four of the twelve vessels currently on order with China's Jinling Shipyard (Jiangsu) will be increased in size from 9,300 to approximately 11,700 CEUs, making the vessels among the largest PCTCs ever to sail.
The vessels will be the ocean element of the integrated net-zero service Wallenius Wilhelmsen will offer to its customers beginning in 2027. This end-to-end offering will include all stages of finished vehicles’ transport from the factory to the end consumer. The company also plans to utilise its broad land-based logistics and transport network to achieve this goal.
The four upsized vessels will share many of the integral design features of their parent class such as dual-fuel engines that are methanol-capable from delivery, improved ramp strength, significant high and heavy capacity, and features that ensure energy efficiency, safety and crew welfare.
The first vessels in the parents class will start being delivered from the second half of 2026 while the new upsized versions are due for delivery beginning in late 2027.