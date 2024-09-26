Wallenius Wilhelmsen's car carrier newbuildings to have increased capacity

The vessels will be the ocean element of the integrated net-zero service Wallenius Wilhelmsen will offer to its customers beginning in 2027. This end-to-end offering will include all stages of finished vehicles’ transport from the factory to the end consumer. The company also plans to utilise its broad land-based logistics and transport network to achieve this goal.

The four upsized vessels will share many of the integral design features of their parent class such as dual-fuel engines that are methanol-capable from delivery, improved ramp strength, significant high and heavy capacity, and features that ensure energy efficiency, safety and crew welfare.