Don Vincenzo, the last unit in a series built by shipyard Nautica Store in Torre Annunziata, Napoli, entered into service in November on the route between the Amalfi Coast and Capri. Ordered by Cooperativa S. Andrea, the motorboat is used for a daily service, with morning and afternoon return journeys, between the ports of Cetara, Maiori, Minori, Amalfi and Positano with the island of Faraglioni.

With a maximum capacity of 230 passengers and three crew, Don Vincenzo is 23 metres long and 5.70 metres wide. Equipped with two MAN D 2842 LE 413 engines, it can reach a cruising speed of 18 knots.

Inspired by Mizar, a vessel previously built by Nautica Store, the newcomer is distinguished by its fibreglass, rather than aluminium, structure, and takes its name from the oldest worker of the factory, a choice that denotes a strong sense of identity and the relationship between local workers and shipowners.

“Our team is specialised in building ships from 10 to 30-35 metres, depending on the customer’s specific requirements,” explained Salvatore Gambardella, Ceo of Nautica Store.

“Our main focus is on work units. We have also gained experience in the construction of fishing boats but the reference sector is the passenger one.”

The ferry sector is particularly active in the Campania area and has good prospects for the future because of a boom in tourist attendance.

“Safety, reliability of components, [and] comfort for passengers are essential issues for the development of our business. For Don Vincenzo we have had a continuous dialogue with Rina Register on the best solutions to be applied. The product must satisfy at the same time the owner and the standard requirements in terms of passenger safety and reception”, said Gambardella.