Dry Cargo Vessel News Roundup | May 27 – Focus on Chinese yards: pulp carrier delivery; Dutch heavy lift ship orders and more

Grimaldi formally named its new ammonia-ready pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) Grande Svezia in a ceremony at the Port of Wallhamn in Sweden on Monday, May 25.

The PCTC was delivered to Grimaldi in late 2025 following completion at China Merchants Heavy Industry. Together with sister ship Grande Shanghai, she belongs to a new series of five vessels each capable of transporting up to 9,000 CEUs.

Design work on the entire five-ship series was undertaken by naval architecture firm Knud E. Hansen of Denmark.