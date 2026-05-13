AAL Shipping christens new heavy lift vessel

Singapore-based AAL Shipping formally named its newest heavy lift vessel in Guangzhou, China, on Tuesday, May 12.

AAL Mumbai was built China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) subsidiary Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding. She is a sister vessel of the 2024-built AAL Hamburg and AAL Limassol and the 2026-built AAL Newcastle.

Like her sisters, the 32,000DWT, dual-fuel multi-purpose vessel AAL Mumbai was designed by CSSC subsidiary Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute in collaboration with AAL and Columbia Shipmanagement in compliance with DNV class rules.