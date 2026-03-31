AAL Shipping takes delivery of 32,000DWT heavy lift vessel

The newbuild has an LOA of 179.9 metres, a moulded beam of 30 metres, a summer draught of 10.3 metres, a moulded depth of 15.5 metres, a gross tonnage of 25,400, and a cargo capacity of 41,500 cubic metres split between two holds as well as 1,910 TEUs including 35 reefer containers.

AAL said the newbuild also features a series of significant technical improvements that enhancee lifting performance and cargo flexibility. One of these is an upgraded heavy-lift capability, increasing individual crane capacity from 350 to 400 tonnes.

AAL Mumbai, the next ship in the series, is scheduled for delivery in June of this year.