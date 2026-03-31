AAL Shipping takes delivery of 32,000DWT heavy lift vessel

Singapore-based AAL Shipping recently took delivery of a new heavy lift vessel from China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) subsidiary Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding.
AAL Newcastle is the latest example in a series that includes the 2024-built AAL Hamburg and AAL Limassol.
Like her sisters, the 32,000DWT, dual-fuel multi-purpose vessel AAL Newcastle was designed by CSSC subsidiary Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute in collaboration with AAL and Columbia Shipmanagement in compliance with DNV class rules.
The newbuild has an LOA of 179.9 metres, a moulded beam of 30 metres, a summer draught of 10.3 metres, a moulded depth of 15.5 metres, a gross tonnage of 25,400, and a cargo capacity of 41,500 cubic metres split between two holds as well as 1,910 TEUs including 35 reefer containers.
AAL said the newbuild also features a series of significant technical improvements that enhancee lifting performance and cargo flexibility. One of these is an upgraded heavy-lift capability, increasing individual crane capacity from 350 to 400 tonnes.
AAL Mumbai, the next ship in the series, is scheduled for delivery in June of this year.