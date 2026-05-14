China's CITIC Financial Leasing welcomes new pulp carrier to fleet

China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSSC) subsidiary CSSC Chengxi Shipyard delivered a new pulp carrier to local shipowner CITIC Financial Leasing on Wednesday, May 13.

CSPC Pisces is a sister ship of CSPC Venus and CSPC Mars, which were built by CSSC subsidiary Shanchuan Heavy Industry and were delivered in 2025, and CSPC Sagittarius, which was handed over earlier this year.

The newbuild has a length of 225 metres, a beam of 36 metres, a draught of 10 metres, a deadweight of 85,000, and a range of 25,000 nautical miles.