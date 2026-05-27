Jumbo orders heavy lift vessel pair from Chinese builder

Jumbo has awarded a contract to Chinese shipbuilder Dajin Heavy Industry for the construction of two heavy lift vessels in a series.

The vessels will form a new fleet that Jumbo said will be designed to support a broad range of heavy lift transport operations. The first heavy lift vessel is scheduled to be delivered in 2028, followed by the second in 2029.

Jumbo has developed the vessels in-house. The company said this is its regular practice, enabling it to incorporate lessons learned into successive generations of vessels, thereby ensuring continual fleet evolution.