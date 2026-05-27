Jumbo orders heavy lift vessel pair from Chinese builder

Jumbo has awarded a contract to Chinese shipbuilder Dajin Heavy Industry for the construction of two heavy lift vessels in a series.
The vessels will form a new fleet that Jumbo said will be designed to support a broad range of heavy lift transport operations. The first heavy lift vessel is scheduled to be delivered in 2028, followed by the second in 2029.
Jumbo has developed the vessels in-house. The company said this is its regular practice, enabling it to incorporate lessons learned into successive generations of vessels, thereby ensuring continual fleet evolution.
The ships will each have a deadweight of 25,000, a methanol-ready propulsion setup, and two Huisman heavy lift cranes that will provide a combined lifting capacity of 2,400 tonnes.
Designed for flexibility and efficiency, the vessels will feature high deck strength, large open deck areas, substantial cargo capacities, deep cargo holds and advanced lifting performance, which Jumbo said is it answer to changing market requirements, where increased lifting capacity combined with greater intake is required.
Built in compliance with DNV classification standards, the vessels will support operations across Jumbo’s key markets including offshore wind, oil and gas, mining and any other specialised marine heavy lift requirements.