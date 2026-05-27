Grimaldi christens ammonia-ready car carrier Grande Svezia

Grimaldi formally named its new ammonia-ready pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) Grande Svezia in a ceremony at the Port of Wallhamn in Sweden on Monday, May 25.
The PCTC was delivered to Grimaldi in late 2025 following completion at China Merchants Heavy Industry. Together with sister ship Grande Shanghai, she belongs to a new series of five vessels each capable of transporting up to 9,000 CEUs.
Design work on the entire five-ship series was undertaken by naval architecture firm Knud E. Hansen of Denmark.
Grande Svezia has a length of 220 metres, a beam of 38 metres, a gross tonnage of 93,145, a cruising speed of 18 knots, and 14 vehicle decks. Grimaldi said the vehicle decks are capable of accommodating both electric vehicles and those fitted with internal combustion engines.
The PCTC is also among the first vessels in the Grimaldi fleet to obtain the "ammonia ready" class notation from classification society RINA. This certifies that the ship may be converted for the use of ammonia as an alternative fuel in the future.
The vessel also has a 5MWh lithium battery pack, 2,500 square metres of solar panels, and a shore power connection to reduce reliance on the main engine and the generators when supplying electricity for the various onboard systems. Silicon-based hull coatings meanwhile help minimise drag.