CITIC Financial Leasing's two newest pulp carriers formally named
Chinese shipowner CITIC Financial Leasing formally named its two newest pulp carriers in a ceremony on Thursday, August 28.
CSPC Venus and CSPC Mars were built by Shanchuan Heavy Industry, a division of China State Shipbuilding Corporation. CSPC Pearl, a ship from the same series, was handed over to COSCO Shipping Specialised Carriers earlier this year.
The newbuilds each have a length of 225 metres, a beam of 36 metres, a deadweight of 85,000, and a range of 25,000 nautical miles.
In addition to transporting wood pulp, the vessels' holds can accommodate other types of cargo such as offshore wind turbine components, steel bridge segments, rail vehicles, and electric vehicles.
A "one-to-one" temperature monitoring and early warning system is installed in the cargo hold of each ship to enable the crew to monitor the temperatures of electric vehicles being transported as a means of preventing onboard battery fires.
The holds are also fitted with water spray firefighting systems.