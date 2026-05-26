Kazakhstan's KTZ Express Shipping orders six river-sea cargo vessels

KTZ Express Shipping, the marine transportation arm of Kazakhstan's state-owned railway company KTZ, has placed orders for six river-sea capable cargo vessels.

Four of the ships will be built by Jiangsu Haizhongzhou Shipping Industry in China while the remaining two will be constructed by Baku Shipyard in Azerbaijan.

All six vessels will be capable of transporting general and containerised cargo. Their areas of operation will encompass the Black and Caspian Seas and will form part of a shipping route between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.